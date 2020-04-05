Allen Joan Grozier May 23, 1941 March 25, 2020 Joan Grozier Allen died on March 25, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, with her husband, Jerry, son, Craig, and daughter, Crystal at her side. Joan was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and graduated from Boston University with a B.A. in English Language and Literature. She then was a flight attendant for Pan American World Airways, flying to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. After three years with Pan Am, she took a job teaching high school English in Woburn, Massachusetts. In June of 1968, Joan married Jerry Allen, her brother John's roommate from the United States Air Force Academy. During Jerry's third Air Force assignment in Southeast Asia, Joan taught English to Thai Army officers in Bangkok. When Jerry's tours in Vietnam concluded, Joan started what she described as the best job she ever had: mother to Craig and Crystal. She was proud that Craig graduated from the Air Force Academy and served as a fighter pilot, and Crystal graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was a professional ballerina. Air Force assignments took the family to fifteen states and Germany. Then Jerry worked at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, for twelve years. There Joan was active in the Episcopal Church, singing in the choir and as a member of Daughters of the King. She led a group of dog owners who visited Blacksburg elementary schools and encouraged reluctant students to read aloud to the dogs. Dozens of children thrived in this program during each of the ten years that Joan ran the effort. One of the maxims that Joan taught her grandkids is to serve others, and this reading program was her proudest service. Joan encouraged her grandchildren to always be kind. She gave them additional advice reflecting how she lived her life: "Don't neglect your studies. Always love your parents. Go to Sunday School and church. Play an instrument so that you will learn to read music. Study art; it adds beauty to your life. Always read; this is the best thing you can do for your mind and you will never stop learning." Joan is survived by her husband, Jerry; their son, Craig (Colleen) and their daughters, Reagan, Parker, and Avery; their daughter, Crystal Skelton (Will) and sons, William and Christopher; and her brother, John Grozier, Colonel, USAF (Ret), and his wife, Fran. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the charity of your choice or Episcopal Relief and Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 22116-7058. Interment will be at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado, at a later date.
