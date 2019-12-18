November 7, 1936 December 16, 2019 Barbara Ann Williams Allen, 83, of Radford, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. The Allen family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.