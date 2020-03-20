May 5, 1934 March 17, 2020 Barbara Ann McDaniel Hylton Aliff of Goodview, Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1934 in Roanoke, to the late Robert English Hylton and Willie Elizabeth McDaniel Hylton. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard Aliff Sr.; son, David Alan Aliff; and brother, Roy E. Hylton. Barbara was a talented, self-taught knitter who was a member of several guilds where she enjoyed teaching and encouraging others to enjoy the craft. Her favorite guild was with the Southeast Old Thrashers' Reunion in Denton, N.C., where she demonstrated and taught for 27 years. Barbara also enjoyed baking and creating her own recipes that she happily shared with family and friends. Survivors include, son, Richard "Ric" Aliff Jr.; two daughters, Linda Aliff Eanes (Chuck) and Karen Frances Aliff; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Wyker Aliff; granddaughters, Amber Dawn Pace (Cyrus) and Dandi Aliff; grandson, Andrew Charles Eanes; great-grandchildren, Louis and Cecilia Pace; and numerous other family members and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. William "Chuck" Ball and the staff of Roanoke Family Medicine; as well as friends at Bernard's Landing and to Sammy Belcher who added such joy to her life. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jim Rivers officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

