March 26, 2020 Helen Virginia Alexander, 86, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Okley Alexander; son, Randy Alexander; grandson, Ronald Lakes; and sister, Edith Coffey. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Delma and Jerry Lakes; grandson, Steve Lakes and wife, Ashley; grandchildren, Dakota, Anna, Alex, Annalise, and August Lakes; sister, Jenny Robinson; brother, Sam Powell; special neighbor, Ruth Britt; special nieces, Donna, Belinda, Brenda, Dreama, Betty, and Darlene; and nephews, Danny, Walter, and Joey. Memorial services may be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-884-2276.

