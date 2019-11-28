ALDERMAN Robert Cameron April 17, 1967 November 25, 2019 Robert Cameron Alderman was born April 17, 1967 in Radford, Va., and died on Monday, November 25, 2019. He worked many years at Federal Mogul in Blacksburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ray Alderman; sister, Cynthia Dawn Alderman; and brother, Craig Alan Alderman. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Alderman; sister, Christina Catron and husband Tim Catron; nieces, Caysey Catron of Wytheville and Sarah Catron of Rural Retreat; his fiancée, Angie Roberts and her children, Ashley (Brandon) Malcom and Wesley Roberts, all of McCoy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie Duncan and Rev. Don Smith officiating. The family requests that all attendees dress casual. Please no suits or ties. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or to the charity of your choice. The Alderman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

