November 7, 1964 March 28, 2020 Larry James Alderman, 55, of Christiansburg, formerly of Riner, passed away from complications of multiple sclerosis. Larry Fought a long, courageous battle never giving up hope that he would be cured one day. Larry was a 1983 graduate of Auburn High School. He was a kind, gentle, humble soul to all that knew him. He was a very talented artist and won many awards for his paintings. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Alderman; brother-in-law, Clay Quesenberry; along with his beloved dog, Spencer. He is survived by his son, Eric Alderman (Faith); his stepson, Scott Taylor and Scott's three children, Cash, Embry, and Aoife. Larry is also survived by his mother, Muriel Alderman of Riner; sisters, Linda Quesenberry of Floyd, Lisa Glover (Frank) of Riner; brother, Dale Alderman of Pilot; nieces and nephews, Amber Piland of North Carolina, Brandon Alderman (Crystal) of Roanoke, Austin Alderman (Jamie)of Christiansburg, Ross Quesenberry (Erika) of Roanoke, Jake Quesenberry of Floyd, Adam Glover of Floyd, Brook Revin (Jeff) of Radford, along with many great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Blacksburg, Virginia for Larry's final years of care. The family will have a private graveside service and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
