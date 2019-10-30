ALDERMAN JR. Eldridge Henry October 24, 2019 Eldridge Henry Alderman Jr., 69, of Lexington, Va., died Thursday, October 24, 2019. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Burial will be private. Family will pause after service to greet friends. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

