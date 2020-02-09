February 4, 2020 Joanne G. Alderman, 89, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Julius A. Alderman; her sisters, Elizabeth Ingraham, Lillian Martin, and Mary Dickerson; and her daughters-in-law, Patricia Alderman and Susan Alderman. Joanne is survived by her sister, Carol Derouin; her sons, Ronald Alderman, David Alderman, Gerald Alderman and wife, Denise Curry Alderman, Timothy Alderman and wife, Kandy Reid Alderman, and Todd Alderman; her daughter, Denise Alderman Develin and husband, Frank Develin; her grandchildren, Melissa Alderman, Jessica Brock, Adam Alderman, Trent Alderman, Hayley Alderman, Grant Nielsen, Alexandra Nielsen, Jack Nielsen, Jacob Alderman, and Chloe Alderman; and her great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Brock, Jada Brock, Nick Brock, Tyson Alderman, Christian Ralph, and Lily Alderman. Joanne was born and raised in Escanaba, Mich., moving to Roanoke in 1952, after meeting and marrying Julius in Chicago. While raising six children, she worked as homemaker and was employed as a seamstress, then the restaurant business. In later years, Joanne was able to raise enough money to fund her dream of nursing school. She ultimately completed her RN education and enjoyed a successful and rewarding career at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. After retiring at age 65, Joanne continued as an RN at the Bradley Free Clinic. She was active in her community, including serving as den mother for the cub scouts. Joanne has been a lifelong Roman Catholic. She has devotedly served many ministries at St. Andrews Catholic Church, including the choir, Catholic Daughters, annual retreats, serving as a lector, serving in the "dust bunnies" volunteer church cleanup crew, and the weekly rosary club. Joanne's faith was the guiding light throughout her life, laying a foundation of strong values for her children. Joanne will be dearly missed by all, especially for her passion for serving others and the unselfish way she lived her life. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel on Peters Creek Road. A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. A private, family interment will follow, however, an open reception will be held in the parish hall at St. Andrew's after the interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Catholic Charities USA and the Roanoke City Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
