February 22, 2020 Jimmy Carson Alderman, 58, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Freel and Virginia Bedsaul Alderman. Survivors include his cousins, Gary and Lib Russell, Rudolph and Nancy Russell, and Carolyn Russell; special friends, Sandy Dalton, and Libby and Warren Manning. A host of family and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Jeff Pickett, Pastor Roy Riley, and Pastor Theron Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 1 until 2 p.m. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Alderman family.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
1035 N Main St
Hillsville, VA 24343
2:00PM-2:45PM
1035 N Main St
Hillsville, VA 24343
12:00AM
Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.