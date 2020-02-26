February 22, 2020 Jimmy Carson Alderman, 58, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Freel and Virginia Bedsaul Alderman. Survivors include his cousins, Gary and Lib Russell, Rudolph and Nancy Russell, and Carolyn Russell; special friends, Sandy Dalton, and Libby and Warren Manning. A host of family and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Jeff Pickett, Pastor Roy Riley, and Pastor Theron Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 1 until 2 p.m. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Alderman family.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N Main St
Hillsville, VA 24343
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N Main St
Hillsville, VA 24343
Feb 29
Burial
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00AM
Felts Cemetery
Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
