ALDERMAN Alvin Johnson November 3, 2019 Alvin (Todo) Johnson Alderman, 96, of Christiansburg, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Alvin was born in Pilot, Va. and raised in Sugar Grove. He was a member of the Oak Grove Church and more recently the Ellett Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church. Alvin was a World War II Navy veteran. He was a carpenter by trade and retired from Virginia Tech. He loved to hunt and fish with his many friends and sit on his porch and watch the wildlife. A good friend to many who had a kind and gentle soul. Alvin was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Nannie Ruth Howery Alderman, who he treasured dearly; parents, Mary and Alvin Jackson Alderman; sisters, Ruby Epperly, Louise Epperly; and brother, Sam Alderman. Alvin is survived by his daughter, Betsy Gaffey-Pitts and husband Bob Pitts; and a special friend, Thelma Gilmore. Alvin cherished the time he spent with Scotty Lancaster and Brittney Wimmer and with his numerous nieces and nephews, and the visits from his nephew, Bobby Ray Epperly. He is also survived by special friends, Jack Walters, Danny Sowers, Garnett Epperly, William and Karen Dove and the Lancaster family. The family would like to thank Dr. Hannah and Alvin's caregivers for the care they gave him. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Steve and Lou Akers officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.