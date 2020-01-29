January 25, 2020 Herbert "Herb" Ray Alcorn Sr., 88, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie B. and Mary C. Alcorn; and his wife, Louise Griffith Alcorn. Herb was born in Spray, N.C., and raised on a tobacco farm in Axton, Va. He met Louise in Sunday School at Cascade Baptist Church when they were 10 years old. After graduation from Brosville High School, Herb served in the United States Air Force from 1949 until 1952. The high-school sweethearts married in 1951, then moved to Blacksburg, Va. in 1953. Herb enrolled in Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI, now Virginia Tech) under the GI Bill, and received his degree in Agricultural Economics in 1956. His goal was to be a high school agriculture teacher, but fate had other ideas. Herb was a serial entrepreneur, visionary businessman and a community leader. His first business was a country store in rural Axton Va., which he sold to his father when he entered the Air Force. In Blacksburg, he met Al Underwood of Floyd, Va., also an Air Force veteran attending VPI. The men "partnered up" to buy and sell used cars, the first of many ventures. In 1956 they founded A&U Mobile Homes, Inc., with offices on Rt. 460 just south of Blacksburg, expanding operations to seven states across the southeast. They also developed Triangle Lanes and Highland Volkswagen in Christiansburg, Va.; the Astro-Needle Amusement Park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and dozens of real estate projects. After Mr. Underwood's death in 1977, Herb continued the businesses, joined by his four sons as they came of age. In 1990, Herb developed the Blacksburg Comfort Inn on the same property where A&U began. In 1996, he founded Park Real Estate Inc., from which he retired and sold to his sons in 2006. Life with Herb was an adventure. To us he was larger-than-life and always on the move. We learned to expect the unexpected and just tried to keep up. He and Mom traveled widely, enjoyed close friendships and lived life to the fullest. As a father he dared us to dream big, work hard and never quit. When hard lessons paid a visit, he was the first to stand behind each of us. Above all, his love and devotion to Mom in their 66+ years of marriage was a lasting example of true love and the bedrock of our family. Herb was known around town as the "Hatman", reflecting his love for Stetson hats. If in recent years you found yourself in traffic behind a big Lincoln Town Car that looked like a hat was driving, that was Herb. He loved fishing, major league baseball, and Virginia Tech athletics. He was a Lifetime Golden Hokie and delighted in taking his sons and grandchildren to VT football, basketball and baseball games. Herb served his community in many roles. He joined the Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis Club in 1953 and was an active member up to the week before he passed. In 2018, Kiwanis International honored his 65 years of service with presentation of its Legion of Honor Award. He served as a director and officer of many organizations, including Blacksburg Chamber of Commerce; Virginia Tech Athletic Fund; Virginia Manufactured Housing Association; Virginia Tech Hokie Club; and as a Deacon in Blacksburg Baptist Church. Herb's final passion was his work toward the long-term future of his church home. The family encourages donations in his memory to the Land of Promise Fund, 550 N. Main St., Blacksburg Va., 24060. He is survived by his sons, H. Ray Alcorn Jr. and wife, Kelly, Randy L. Alcorn and wife, Nancy, Rick L. Alcorn and wife, Cathy, and Ron G. Alcorn and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Lee Alcorn, Paul Alcorn and wife, Missy, Christopher Alcorn, Adam Alcorn, Jared Alcorn and wife, Jessica, Torylyn Patton, Lindsey Dobbins, and Ryan Alcorn; three great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Connor Brewer, and Parks Alcorn; brother, J. Haywood Alcorn and wife, Judy of Ridgeway, Va.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Franklin of Lynchburg Va.; sister-in-law, Joan Griffith of Southbury, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews. The family extends special appreciation to the ER doctors and staff at Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital, and the caregivers in the ICU and Palliative Care units of Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Your kind care will always be remembered. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, Va. A celebration of Herb's life will be held at Blacksburg Baptist Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tommy McDearis and the Rev. Todd Milsaps officiating, with a reception to follow at the church. There will be a private graveside ceremony for the family after the services.
