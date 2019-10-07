ALBERT SR.
Curtis L.
October 5, 2019
Curtis L. Albert Sr., 82, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Albert; brother, Robert Kent (“R.K.”) Albert; parents, Robert D. and Nannie Albert; and granddaughter, Destiny Autumn Stevers.
Curtis Sr. is survived by his son, Ronnie Albert and wife Jackie, son, Curtis Albert Jr. and wife Cherie; grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, and Madison; daughter, Nannie Stevers and husband Leslie; grandchildren, Harley, Leslie Jr. (“D”); daughter, Drema South and husband Steve; grandchildren, Laura, Josh, Kayla, Dorothy, and Greg.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Craig Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
