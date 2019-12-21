April 6, 1930 December 19, 2019 Vivian Pedigo Akers, of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Akers; as well as her parents, Jesse and Mary Pedigo. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Becky Ledbetter (Chris) of Ga.; granddaughter, McKenzie Milnor (Heath) of Fla.; and great-grandson, Matthew Milnor, also of Fla. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery 3300 Melrose Ave N.W. Roanoke, VA 24017. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.
