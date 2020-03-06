March 3, 2020 Harold David Akers Sr., 88, of Christiansburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Retired from the United States Postal Service, he was an honorary member of the Christiansburg Fire Department and served in the Air Force. In over 30 years with the postal service, he worked on the railroad, in the downtown Christiansburg office and as a rural mail carrier. After his retirement, he served as a magistrate for Montgomery County. A life-long resident of Christiansburg, he was a member of the Christiansburg Fire Department for 46 years, serving as secretary-treasurer for 26 years. During his time in fire services, he served as the Secretary of the Virginia State Firefighters Association for 26 years and he was Past President of the Southwest Virginia Firefighters Association. He was also a member of the Christiansburg Hunting Club and the Montgomery County Game and Fish Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, George L. (Fess) and Blanche Myers Akers; his wife, Eulene Wilson Akers; his mother-in-law, Hilda B. Wilson; his brother, Freddie L. Akers; his stepdaughter, Debra Myers; and stepson, John Keith Midkiff. Survivors include wife, Barbara Midkiff Akers; daughter, Martha Lynn Akers; son, (Harold) David Akers Jr.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Price Akers; grandson, Tanner Akers; stepson, Eddie Midkiff, his wife, Vicki; granddaughter, Tracy Litton; grandson, G. E. Midkiff; four great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Akers Jones; brother, (L. J.) Jack Akers; sister-in-law, Martha G. Akers; nieces and nephews, Cindy Porterfield Hawley, Barry Akers, Lori Jones Parry, Laura Ellen Via; and his caregivers who cared and comforted him as family, Mary Kilby, Ann Mills, and Happy Tolbert. The family will receive friends at Horne's Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Virginia, from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The service is at Horne's at 2 p.m., followed by the burial at Sunset Cemetery, in Christiansburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Christiansburg Fire Department, 110 Depot Street, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073 or Hospice of New River Valley, 701 Randolph Street, Radford, VA, 24142.
