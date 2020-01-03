January 2, 2020 Patricia Diane Mollette Akers, 66, wife of Denton L. Akers Sr., passed away at her residence on January 2, 2020. Born in Roanoke, she was the daughter of the late David M. Mollette and the late Dora Beatrice Harlow. She worked as a unit secretary in the medical field for a number of years. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Denton L. Akers Jr. (Meghann); daughter, Michelle Greene (Cecil); grandsons, Nathaniel Casey Akers, Elijah Thomas Akers, Desmond Enoch Akers, and Malachi Andrew Greene; brothers, David and Michael Mollette; and sister, Emma Jean Dickerson. She was predeceased by three brothers, Wayne, William, and Mark Mollette. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, Va. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of Simpson Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
