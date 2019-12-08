March 3, 1937 December 6, 2019 Mary Jane Cromer Akers, 82, of Dublin, Va., passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church and one of the founding members of the Hearts and Hands Craft and Prayer Shawl ministry, which she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Akers; and grandson, Cody W. Frye. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Debbie Viers; daughters and son-in-law, Becky and Allen Dean, and Donna Akers. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Wesley and Megan Viers, Casey and Scott Hamblin, and Jess and Brooke Dean; great-grandchildren, Joshua Sechrist, Cora and Talon Hamblin, Colton Dean, and Gavin, Ware and Kipp Viers; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Gregory, the Rev. Lee Sarver, and the Rev. Paige Wimberly officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Mt. View UM Church. The Akers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

