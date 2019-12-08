March 3, 1937 December 6, 2019 Mary Jane Cromer Akers, 82, of Dublin, Va., passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church and one of the founding members of the Hearts and Hands Craft and Prayer Shawl ministry, which she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Akers; and grandson, Cody W. Frye. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Debbie Viers; daughters and son-in-law, Becky and Allen Dean, and Donna Akers. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Wesley and Megan Viers, Casey and Scott Hamblin, and Jess and Brooke Dean; great-grandchildren, Joshua Sechrist, Cora and Talon Hamblin, Colton Dean, and Gavin, Ware and Kipp Viers; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Gregory, the Rev. Lee Sarver, and the Rev. Paige Wimberly officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Mt. View UM Church. The Akers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Citing U.S., Virginia constitutions, Roanoke council rebuffs call for gun rights sanctuary
-
A mother said her children, 8 and 4, hanged themselves in Pa. home. Months later, she is charged.
-
Scientists present prehistoric puppy found in permafrost, believed to be 18,000 years old
-
Crankdown defendant describes life that turned around in jail
-
Kilgore: Think twice before calling coalfield Appalachians racists and sexists
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.