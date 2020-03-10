October 31, 1925 March 7, 2020 Junior Thomas "Tom" Akers, 94, of Den Hill Road, Christiansburg, passed away at Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1925, and retired from S. G. Wimmer & Sons in Christiansburg. He served in the United States Army and fought in World War II. He received many awards and medals while serving his country, Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany) European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Award, World War II Victory Ribbon and received an Honorable Discharge. Preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Pearl Akers; his wife, Shirley Price Akers; sisters, Annie Altizer, Hazel Duncan; brothers, Newton Akers, and Hestle Akers. Survivors include sisters, Mildred Pannell, of N.C., Dorothy Rutter, of Floyd, Joyce Shortt, of Newport News; nieces and nephews, Roley Altizer, Annetta Sowers-Moles, Donald (Sonny) Akers, Eloise Minnick, Phillip Akers, Phyllis Meredith, Greg Pannell, Kim Pannell, Sally Sisson, Dale Akers, Jeffrey Bower, Michael Bower, Chris Bower, Tim Shortt, and Mark Shortt; several other family members. The Akers family would like to extend a special thanks to Tom's neighbors as caregivers. Love and a special acknowledgement to Richard and Donna McNeil, Timmy and Chelsea McNeil, Thomas and Paisley McNeil. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

