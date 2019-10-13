AKERS, Freddie Lee October 9, 2019 Freddie Lee Akers, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the age of 93 in Roanoke, Va. He joins his parents, George L. Akers and Blanche Myers Akers, along with his dogs, Jeffie, Stuff and Tootsie. Remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Martha Greear Akers; daughter and family, Laura Via, Steve Via, and Michael Via; brothers, L. Jackson, and Harold and wife, Bobbi; sister, Janice Jones; as well as many nieces and nephews. Freddie dedicated his life to serving his family, community and country. He volunteered for the United States Army in World War II, earned an expert marksmanship badge, cooked with the soldiers on the France-bound Queen Mary and led a squad with the 275th Infantry across Rhineland into Germany earning a Purple Heart. He was a charter and gold member of the Christiansburg Rescue Squad. As a 70+ year member of the Lions Club he participated in the Christiansburg and Salem chapters, serving as president of the Salem chapter where he was also recognized for outstanding service including being named a Melvin Jones Fellow. He steadfastly volunteered at the Lions Club snack bar at the Salem Football Stadium into his 93rd year. He was a supporter of the American Red Cross giving gallons of blood over his lifetime. He was a long-time member of the Christiansburg Hunt Club and the Montgomery Country Game & Fish Club and shared his love of the outdoors by teaching his family, friends, and children of friends the skills necessary for these sports and to be marksmen as well. There was nothing he liked more than a hike through the woods with his grandson. The loving care given by the nurses, doctors and staff of the Salem Veterans Medical Center and the ICU staff at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital was much appreciated. A Memorial Celebration of Freddie's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Christiansburg Rescue Squad Building, 109 Depot Street, NW, Christiansburg with the Rev. Neal Turner presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Christiansburg Rescue Squad or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.oakeys.com.
