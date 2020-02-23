June 29, 1953 February 21, 2020 Bill Leon Akers, 66, of Parrott, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was a member of Belspring United Methodist Church and retired supervisor with AKZO Nobel Coatings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elverta Akers. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy H. Albert; children, Angela (Dewayne) Schoonover of Troutville, Jerry (Susie) Akers of Roanoke, Paula (Tony) Kizer of Roanoke, and Joey (Hilary) Akers of Roanoke; stepson, Larry (Nancy) Albert of Parrott; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; brothers, James "Butch" (Sue) Akers, and Allen (Karen) Akers; sister, Sharon (Mike) McGuire; special friends, Wayne Johnson and Scottie Smith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rockford United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Blue Ridge Cancer Care, 2600 Research Center Dr., Suite A, Blacksburg, VA 24060. The Akers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bill Akers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Bill's Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
12:00PM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Bill's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 26
Interment
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
1:00PM
Rockford United Methodist Church Cemetery
6867 Viscoe Road
Radford, VA 24141
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Bill's Interment begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.