June 15, 1931 May 27, 2020 Alvin Herbert Akers, age 88, of Christiansburg, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in "Taylor Holler", Va. on June 15, 1931, to the late Freeman and Lucy Early Akers. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Barton Akers; daughter, Sandra A.Wells; brothers, Curtis Akers and Balford Akers; sisters, Beulah Nester, Reba Meredith, Betty Lou Akers. Alvin was a Marine Corps Veteran serving during the Korean War and received the Purple Heart. He is survived by his wife, Nelva Viers Akers; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna A. and Mark Waldron, Wanda A. and Roger Reed; son, Gary Wayne (Buck) Akers; son-in-law, Gerald Wells; step-daughter, Pam Viers (Lance Terpenny); grandchildren, Courtney Weber (Julian), Matthew Wells (Beth), Nathan Wells (Tiffany), Hannah Wells, Abigail Wells, Nathaniel Reed, Adrienne Smith (Jeff), Alecia Reed; great-grandchildren, Liam and Livi Smith, Amber and Hunter Wells, Christopher Weber; stepgrandchildren, Jocy, Sammi, Lincoln; stepgreat-grandchildren, Caius and Miles; sister and brother-in-law, Beva and Frank Woods; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Beamer and Ellewese Akers, George and Joyce Akers, Raymond and Charlotte Akers; sister-in-law, Edith Conley; in-laws, Bernice Gray, Eugene and Ginger Barton, Brenda and Sherman Compton. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Collins officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
