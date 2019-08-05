AKER Patricia Ann Board December 24, 1951 August 3, 2019 Patricia Ann Board Aker, 67, of Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away at her home Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born December 24, 1951 in Christiansburg, Virginia, Patricia was a daughter of Dewey Layne Board and the late Mildred Thompson Board. She was a 1976 graduate of Radford University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Patricia taught school in both Carroll and Wythe Counties. She also taught piano lessons for many years. Patricia was a Medical Transcriptionist for twenty years and was a devoted member of St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church where she worked effortlessly in the Music Department and the Morsels of Mercy Food Bank. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Thompson Board; and a brother, Freddie Board. Those left to cherish her memory are her soulmate of 47 years, Elmo Randell Aker; sons, Randy Aker of Ft. Chiswell, Va., Brad and Trish (Prissy) Aker of Austinville, Va.; father, Dewey Layne Board of Christiansburg, Va.; brothers, the Rev. Stephen Board of Christiansburg, Va., Donnie and Cindy Board of Radford, Va.; sisters, Rebecca Board Underwood of Christiansburg, Va., Donna and Kevin McGrady of Christiansburg, Va.; several dearly loved nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Stephen Board and the Rev. J.C. McPeak officiating. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia is serving the Aker family.
