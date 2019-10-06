March 17, 1945 October 3, 2019 Jerry Alan Aker, 74, of Vinton, Va., reunited with the love of his life, Glenda Lee Fuller Aker, on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, Va., on March 17, 1945, son of the late Henry and Georgie Perdue Aker. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Aker; and his beloved cocker spaniel, Gracie. He was an active member of Roanoke Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America. Jerry owned and operated Aker & Aker Construction Company. He was a perfectionist for detail in everything he did, from restoring cars and building houses, to fixing antique clocks and phonographs. Jerry also loved hunting. He is survived by his daughters, Amy Lee Whittaker (Travis) and Ashley Lawson (Chris); grandsons, Marshall Tyler Whittaker and Brady Lee Whittaker; niece, Lindsay Aker (Josh Taylor); nephew, Boone Aker; cocker spaniel, Sable; his cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Celebration of his Life will be conducted at noon on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Miles Davis officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

