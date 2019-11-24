AINSWORTH M. Elizabeth November 22, 2019 M. Elizabeth Ainsworth, 90, of Roanoke, passed away on November 22, 2019. Elizabeth attended the Peabody Conservatory and the Julliard School. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Bagwell and Anna's significant other, Pete Davis; by her wonderful nieces and nephews; a grand host of great-nieces and nephews; and an ever-growing group of lovely great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; her husband, Dr. Leonard Ainsworth; and her beloved and accomplished niece, Kathy Loux. An amateur musician who sang soprano in choruses and at weddings, she had a lovely lilt to her speaking voice. Elizabeth was a court reporter and transcriptionist with a lifelong interest in interior decorating and traveling. She was an enthusiastic supporter of her family and friends in all their endeavors, large and small. Elizabeth inherited her father's sense of humor and her mother's Irish charm, putting these to good use when she moved to Roanoke and befriended neighbors and those she met at the Roanoker, at Tai Chi classes, and at the South Roanoke Nursing Home. The friends she made in the RN's, LPN's, and CNA's at South Roanoke brought her much comfort, amusement, and joy. A memorial service in Baltimore will be planned at a later date. The family asks that those interested in remembering Elizabeth express their gratitude for musicians and all the beauty they bring, perhaps by attending a concert or a musical event, or maybe by just hugging a musician . Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

