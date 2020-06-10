February 28, 1933 June 7, 2020 Joan Taylor Ahearn passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1933, in Amesbury, Mass., the beloved youngest daughter of Fred and Alice Taylor. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. Friend to all she met, Joan never met a stranger and was quick with a smile, kind word and a hug. Her family was her life, raising eight children across two continents as a military wife. She was the "cool, fun mom" everyone wanted as a chaperone and whose children's friends flocked to and trusted. Her travels eventually brought her to northern Virginia where she lived and worked until she retired, when she moved to Salem, Va. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Carlyle (Esther) and Gordon (Ann); sisters, Marilyn Bauer (Pete) and Norma Eaton (Charles); as well as a stillborn daughter; a son-in-law and two grandchildren. Those left behind to mourn her passing and to honor and celebrate her life are her eight children, Licia (Keith), John (Donna), Kathy (Buddy), Jay, Mike (Christina), Patrice, Elizabeth (Boyd) and Kristin. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Allison, J.T. (Jesi), Ian (Angela), Jamie (Sarah), Jason (Ashley), Meghan, Amanda (Dan), Kaitlin, Connor, Ashley (Chris), Kyle (Tiffany), Jessie (Brian), David, Taylor (Emilia) and Nick, and 14 great-grandchildren. Surviving also are a niece, Pat Bauer and nephew, Charles Eaton and their children. She also leaves behind her church family at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Falls Church and at Fairlawn Grace Brethren Church in southwest Virginia, which she attended as she was able before her confinement and demise. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff and her many friends at Richfield Retirement Community for making her feel so welcome, content and loved her last 10 years. Also to the Salem community, most especially the Spartan Square Kroger for their many kindnesses they showered upon her. Always thinking of others, her request was to have her body donated to science. Sadly, with the health restrictions now in place, her family was not able to make this happen, but will have her cremated and interred at a later date at Roselawn in Christiansburg. Joan wished to be remembered with happiness and love, and would want us all to be kind, hug someone, and show love to your family. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
