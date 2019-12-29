April 24, 1968 December 26, 2019 Libby Jo (Moses) Agee, 51, of Roanoke, Va., entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born on Wednesday, April 24, 1968, to Morris and Mary Moses. Libby was full of life and loved everyone. Libby graduated from Glenvar High School and VWCC. She was a labor and delivery nurse for many years. She later became a home health nurse until her stroke in 2017. Her passion for helping others made her the most amazing nurse. Libby fought a hard battle to overcome many obstacles after her stroke and passed after a short illness. Libby is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Morris Agee. Left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents include her husband, Mark Agee; daughters whom were her world, Leslie Agee of Camp Pendleton, Calif., and Mary Catherine Agee of the home; mother-in-law, Sylvia Agee of Salem, Va.; sister, Patsy (Dale) Hackney of Elliston, Va.; brother, Morris Moses of Salem; sister-in-law, LeighAnn (Mitch) Mitchell of West Palm Beach, Fla.; her nephews whom she loved like her own children, Scotty (Mallory) Bailey of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Matthew Bailey of Salem, and Sailor Moses of Walkertown, N.C. Friends may visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Adam West officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. The family would like to send a special thank you to Crystal Wimmer Brooks (cousin) for her love and care of Libby and the entire family during her final weeks. In addition, the family would also like to thank Gretchen, Emily and the entire staff at Lewis-Gale Medical Center for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Agee, Libby Jo
