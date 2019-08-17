September 18, 1921 August 15, 2019 Eva Baliles Agee, 97, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was loved by her family. Eva was a native of Patrick County, born on September 18, 1921, in Buffalo Ridge, Va., and the daughter of James Lee Baliles and Emma Shelton Baliles. After graduating from the Blue Ridge Mission School, she attended cosmetology school and operated a beauty salon in Stanleytown, Va., before working at Dupont in Martinsville, Va., during World War II. On June 17, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, George C. Agee Jr., in Stuart, Va., upon his return from service with the 8th Air Force in Europe. George had recently returned from Germany where he had been a prisoner of war from April 1, 1944, until his liberation on May 3, 1945. George and Eva then lived at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va., until his separation from service in October of 1945. They moved to Radford before settling in Roanoke where she worked at Leggett's Department Store before the birth of her children. She was an active member of the Oak Grove Church of the Brethren, a co-chair of the Bridgewater College Parents Committee and an active bridge player. Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Curtis Baliles, Cyrus Baliles and Herman Baliles; and her sisters, Carrie B. Carson, Adeline B. Griffith and Dorothy B. Shank. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Judge G. Steven Agee and Nancy, Philip L. Agee and Anna, and Andrew B. Agee and Gini; her daughter and son-in-law, Carole M. Agee and John F. Langhammer; her nine grandchildren, Zachary S. Agee, Ellen V. Agee, Anne Baliles Agee, Andrew W. Ross, Traci M. Agee, A. Leahann Fellers, Ronnie H. Agee, George A. Langhammer and Evan B. Langhammer; and her seven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express its deep appreciation to all the team in the Palliative Care Unit of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and her personal caregivers. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Oakey's South on Brambleton Avenue. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Oak Grove Church of the Brethren in Roanoke with a reception for family and friends afterwards at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Church of the Brethren, 2138 McVitty Road, Roanoke, VA 24018 or to Carilion Clinic Hospice, c/o Carilion Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 12187, Roanoke, VA 24023. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
