ADKINS Mildred C. May 12, 1926 July 14, 2019 Mildred C. Adkins, 93 of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, May 12, 1926 in Bedford County, Va., a daughter of the late Clarence Rucker Cheek and Hettie Orie Sims Cheek. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John Henry Cheek & Lyle C. Cheek. Mildred loved working in her flower & vegetable gardens, was retired from Bedford Weaving Mill and was a member of Bedford Christian Church. She is survived by her husband, Nelson J. Adkins; her sister, Regina C. Gross; her brothers, Cicero "C. T." Cheek, Bobby R. Cheek. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford and a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
