ADKINS, Mildred Ann February 12, 1935 - September 6, 2019 Mildred Ann Adkins, 84, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mildred was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a devoted member of the Salem Church of Christ for many years. Her memory will live on through the hearts of her loved ones as a warm, gentle, and kind soul who was loved by all who knew her. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, James and Fannie Howard; sisters, June Bandy, Frances Eskridge, and Nancy Compton; as well as a brother, Melvin Howard. Left behind to cherish her memory is a loving husband of 64 years, Clarence Adkins; daughters, Bonnie Adkins, Donna Adkins, and Rhonda Hernandez; sisters, Evelyn Still, Mary Adkins (Victor), and Hazel Lee Johnson; brothers, Marvin Howard (Beanie), and Frank Howard (Peggy); seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as five great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the funeral home. A committal service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Richfield Recovery and Care Center for all of their care and compassion. A very special thank you to staff members Rita and Staci for the exceptional levels of care they provided to Mildred and her family. Online Condolences can be made by visiting, www.johnmoakey.com.

