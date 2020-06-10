June 7, 2020 Ray Henry Adams, 83, of Dugspur, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long illness. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Henry was born to the late Ray and Opal Adams. He was also preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Pat Hurt and Lottie Randolph; brother-in-law, and Ronnie Fields. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Adams; sons, Scott Adams and David Adams (Laura); granddaughter, Faith Adams; grandsons, Benjamin Adams(Shelby) and Jacob Adams; sister-in-law, Hazel Goad, Evelyn Nygaard (Wayne), and Virginia Austin; brother-in-law, O. John Fields (Ginger), Robert Fields (Pam), C.L. Hurt, and Ford Randolph; and several special nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with the Rev. Ray Kingrea officiating. Military honors will be held at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Roanoke mayor supports removing Robert E. Lee memorial
-
Watch Now: Black Lives Matter supporters march down Main Street in Salem
-
Tech says limited crowds likely for fall athletic events, July start needed for football practice
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.