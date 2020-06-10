June 7, 2020 Ray Henry Adams, 83, of Dugspur, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long illness. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Henry was born to the late Ray and Opal Adams. He was also preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Pat Hurt and Lottie Randolph; brother-in-law, and Ronnie Fields. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Adams; sons, Scott Adams and David Adams (Laura); granddaughter, Faith Adams; grandsons, Benjamin Adams(Shelby) and Jacob Adams; sister-in-law, Hazel Goad, Evelyn Nygaard (Wayne), and Virginia Austin; brother-in-law, O. John Fields (Ginger), Robert Fields (Pam), C.L. Hurt, and Ford Randolph; and several special nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with the Rev. Ray Kingrea officiating. Military honors will be held at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.