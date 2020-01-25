January 22, 2020 Irvin "Doug" Adams Jr., 70, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Brenda, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Sr. and Emma Adams and his sisters, Vera Gillespie and Gloria Straatmann. His memory continues through his sisters-in-law, Anita Reynolds and Sylvia Reynolds; children, Donna Phillips and husband, Buck; son, Mike Adams and wife, Tiffany; grandkids, Autumn and husband, Robert, Michael Douglas and wife, Megan, Jeremy, and Blake; great-granddaughter, Alex; nieces, Michelle, Patricia, Susan, Debbie, Terry and Denise; extended family, Tosha, Michelle, Jaysen, Noah and Gabe; and a host of cousins. Doug spent his professional career with Dayco Products. He served his beloved community of Vinton through his work on the Vinton Town Council, Vinton First Aid Crew and Vinton Breakfast Lions Club. A special note of thanks to Liz at Fresenius and Michelle S. on 8 South at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Chris Monroe officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, and one hour prior to service on Monday, both visitations at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vinton First Aid Crew, P.O. Box 314, Vinton, VA 24179. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
