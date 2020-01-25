Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... EXPECT PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING WHICH MAY REDUCE THE VISIBILITY TO BETWEEN A QUARTER AND A HALF MILE AT TIMES. AS THE RAIN ENDS OVERNIGHT, SKIES WILL CLEAR, YEILDING TO AREAS OF FOG. PATCHY DENSE FOG IS LIKELY ALONG THE INTERSTATE 81 CORRIDOR FROM WYTHEVILLE TO LEXINGTON, VIRGINIA...AND ALONG INTERSTATE 77 FROM WYTHEVILLE TO THE NORTH CAROLINA BORDER. THERE IS A DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA...INCLUDING WILKESBORO AND MOUNT AIRY...AND TO NEAR MARTINSVILLE AND ROCKY MOUNT, VIRGINIA, WHERE THE VISIBILITY OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS WILL BE MORE WIDESPREAD. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. CONSIDER USING HAZARD FLASHERS IN EXTREMELY POOR AREAS OF VISIBILITY TO BE BETTER SEEN BY OTHERS.