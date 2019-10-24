ADAMS Edna Slaydon White October 17, 2019 Edna Slaydon White Adams, 98, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She passed away peacefully at South Roanoke Nursing Home. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, John and Vergie (Minter) Slaydon; husbands, Lewis Jackson White and Kyle T. Adams; brothers, Paul, Ralph, John Earl and Noel Slaydon; sisters, Inez Crane and Lois Perkins; daughter-in-law, Gail Young White; grandson, Brett M. White and grandson in law, Walt Merchant Jr. She is survived by three children, Pat McGuire (Wayne), Dan White (Sharon) and Ken White (Kim); seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren and special nephews Irving Grant (Beth) and family and Lee Slaydon (Linda) and family. Edna was a member of Connelly Memorial Baptist church since it's founding. She loved to help in the nursery and the kitchen and teach Sunday School. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. Edna was employed by the Veterans Administration in Salem, Va. and was one of the first two women hired by the Virginia ABC Authority. The family will hold a private funeral and visitation at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home in Roanoke. Officiating will be the Rev. George Bulson of Connelly Memorial. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Roanoke, Va. The family would like to thank the employees of South Roanoke Nursing Home and the former employees of Richfield JCT facility. Also, Dr. William Ball for his help through this sorrowful time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Connelly Memorial Baptist Church building fund, 6840 Thirlane Rd., Roanoke, Va. 24019. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home (540)366-0707.
