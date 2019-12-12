November 19, 1929 December 10, 2019 On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Calvin Randolph Adams passed away in Roanoke, Va., at the age of 90. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Peggy Covington Adams; daughter, Sandra Adams Hoak and her husband, David, their children, Bret and his wife, Kristina, two grandchildren, James and David Hoak; and son, Isaac. Also surviving are son, Steve Adams and his wife, Susan. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Isabel Adams, brothers, Hugh and Bruce Adams, and sisters, Mildred Shelton, Narvie Richards and Juanita Adkins. He was born on November 19, 1929, in Java, Va. He spent his youth on a tobacco farm, and later joined the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. Upon return, Calvin embarked on a 32 year career with the Division of Motor Vehicles retiring as a branch manager in 1991. Calvin, known for his generous nature and strong leadership, was always guiding and teaching us. It was a priviledge to have him in our lives. The family wishes to express its thanks to the Lewis Gale Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for their superior care and dedication. Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke. The funeral service will be conducted immediately following visitation with the Rev. Mickey Derrow officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
