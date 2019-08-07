August 4, 2019 Brenda Gail Reynolds Adams, 69, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord and her Mama, Daddy, and brother on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Chewning Reynolds and Richard Reynolds; and her brother, Richard Earl Reynolds. Surviving to cherish her memory is her husband of 49 years, Doug "Ike" Adams; sister, Anita Reynolds; daughter, Donna Phillips and husband, Buck; son, Mike Adams and wife, Tiffany; grandkids, Autumn Collins and husband, Robert, Michael Douglas Adams and wife, Megan, Jeremy Adams, and Blake Adams; special great-granddaughter, Alex Collins; sister-in-law, Sylvia Reynolds; special nieces, Debbie Marsh, Terry Hough and Denise Spangler and their families; extended family, Tosha, Michelle, Jaysen, Noah and Gabe; aunt, Vestine Chewning; and a host of cousins. Brenda lived her entire life in Vinton and finished her working career with Chas. Lunsford Sons & Associates. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and her unconditional love for her family. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Chris Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.