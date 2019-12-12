Abbott Jr. Earl Taft November 24, 1939 December 9, 2019 Earl Taft Abbott Jr., 80, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Runk & Pratt at Smith Mountain Lake. He was the loving husband of the late Beverly Lee Sheldon Abbott. Born on November 24, 1939, he was a son of the late Earl Taft Abbott Sr. and Lucille Wiley Abbott. Earl is survived by his children, Ashley Abbott and Michael Henderson (Laurie, Alex, Stephanie, and Zach); and siblings, sister, Sally Pomputius (Jim), and brothers, Fred (Sue), Tom (Anna Marie), and Tim Abbott. Earl was employed by General Electric for almost 40 years, retiring in 1999. Coming from a very musical family, he kept up the tradition through singing and playing tuba for many years in the Shenandoah Baptist Church Orchestra and the Roanoke Valley Community Band. He was also interested in computers and served as a member and president of the Roanoke Valley Computer Club. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Radford Baptist Church in Moneta, Va. A visitation in the fellowship hall will follow the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

