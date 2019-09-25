ABBOTT Betty Swecker August 14, 2019 Betty Swecker Abbott passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2019. A memorial service for Mrs. Abbott of Bedford (formerly of Pulaski) will be held at 1 p.m. September 28, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski. Feel free to wear your brightest colors in memory of Betty. There will be a reception following the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Bedford Centra Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Drive, Bedford, Va. 24523 or First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 824, Pulaski, Va. 24301.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.