January 17, 2020 Raymond White Aaron, 85, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14777 Church Street, Eagle Rock, Virginia, 24085. Raymond's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Eagle Rock Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider Eagle Rock Baptist Church, P O Box 219, Eagle Rock VA 24085. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-884-2276.
Aaron, Raymond White
