December 16, 2019 Billy J. Aaron, 67, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was a longtime member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. Billy was a devoted employee of Norfolk Southern Railroad. He retired after 38 years as a clerk. Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Smith; brothers, Ricky Smith and Roy Smith; father-in-law, J.D. Starnes; brothers-in-law, Buddy Starnes and David Starnes; and his sweet, sweet cat, Jax, that he loved so dearly. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Bertha Aaron; son, Anthony Aaron (Constance); grandchildren, Hunter and Autumn Aaron; mother-in-law, Josie Starnes; brother, Benny Aaron (Susan); sisters, Wylene Aaron Fauscett (Reece), Lisa Ellison, Shirley Mosteller (Joe), and Frances Gillian (Trammell); brother, Barry Aaron; brother-in-law, Gene Starnes (Brenda); sister-in-law, Betty Starnes; and many nieces and nephews that he loved; special caretaker, Debbie Caldwell. Billy was a devoted follower of Christ, husband, father, grandfather, brother, neighbor and friends. If you didn't know Billy it was because you left the room before he could give you a handshake or more likely a hug. One of the most selfless persons you would ever meet. He would do anything he could to help those in need. Coming from poverty, Billy had a calling in life to help others and be a servant. He never met a stranger, passed a yard sale or failed to talk to somebody about Jesus. Billy overcame way more obstacles in his life than any one person should have to. He was an inspiration to many and always tried to lift others up. Billy's smile and laugh could light up a room. His grandchildren were the light of his life. So many things could be said. No more pain, no more wheelchair or artificial legs. Billy is with his family in Heaven. He will be dearly missed and there will be a void now in our lives. However, we rejoice because he is WALKING the streets of gold with his Heavenly Father. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Fellowship Hall of Cave Spring Baptist Church in Roanoke, Va. Billy wanted a casual gathering with laughter, stories and food. Please join if you can. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Salvation Army, Angels of Assisi or to your favorite charity in Billy's honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
