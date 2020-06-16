PROTESTS
Suspect arrested after shooting during Albuquerque melee
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened as protesters in New Mexico’s largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum, police said Tuesday.
The shooting occurred near a Monday night confrontation between protesters and a group of armed men trying to protect the statue of Juan de Oñate before protesters wrapped a chain around it and began tugging on it while chanting: “Tear it down.” One protester repeatedly swung a pickax at the base of the statue.
Moments later, a few gunshots rang out down the street and people yelled that someone had been shot.
The shooting prompted the city to announce that the statue would be removed until officials determine the next steps.
Police in a statement said detectives arrested Stephen Ray Baca, son of a former Bernalillo County sheriff, and that he was jailed on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Air Force sergeant charged with killing security officer in Oakland
An Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff’s deputy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a night violent protest last month.
Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood, 53. He died from gunshot wounds and another federal officer was critically injured in the drive-by shooting outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on May 29.
The two contract security officers worked for Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service and had been monitoring a nearby protest over the death of George Floyd.
COVID-19
Successful antiviral drug trial study announced in England
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.
The results were announced Tuesday and the British government immediately authorized the drug’s use across the United Kingdom for coronavirus patients like those who did well in the study.
But “bottom line is, good news,” said the United States’ top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “This is a significant improvement in the available therapeutic options that we have.”
The study, led by the University of Oxford, was a large, strict test that randomly assigned 2,104 patients to get the drug and compared them with 4,321 patients getting only usual care.
U.S. HISTORY
New report increases estimate of lynchings from 1865 to 1950
Historians have struggled for years to figure out just how many black people were lynched in the Unites States. Now, a new report from the Equal Justice Initiative is updating the number. The Alabama-based organization said its researchers have documented 6,500 lynchings between 1865 and 1950, including 2,000 attacks during Reconstruction that weren’t tallied in its previous reports.
The EJI report said lynchings during Reconstruction came amid failures at the Supreme Court and in Congress to protect black people.
“In decision after decision, the Court ceded control to the same white Southerners who used terror and violence to stop Black political participation, upheld laws and practices codifying racial hierarchy, and embraced a new constitutional order defined by ‘states’ rights,’” the report said.
The Reconstruction period, and the violence against black people during it, has been overlooked by society and historians for far too long, the organization said.
