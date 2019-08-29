There are times when Tanner Karafa glances at the 68-year-old man pushing himself to run along with the Boston College football team and has to shake his head in a mix of bemusement and appreciation.
“It’s almost crazy how much he tries to do to keep up with us during conditioning,” Karafa said. “He’s running with us, trying to do all that stuff. He works out on his own. He does late night runs. All that. He’s kind of a little crazy about it, actually.”
That craziness is one reason players such as Karafa have so much respect for Jim Reid, the former VMI and Richmond head coach and Virginia assistant, now in his fourth year on the Eagles’ staff.
At an age when many of his peers are retiring — if they haven’t already — Reid bristles at the notion that his 46-year career coaching football might be nearing an end. An increased regimen of running and weight lifting has the Massachusetts native in better shape than he’s been in years.
“I just wanted to be able to run with the players when they condition,” Reid said this week, as Boston College prepared to open the season against Virginia Tech on Saturday. “When they look at the guy, he’s in good shape. He’s not fat.”
Four years ago, Reid was at the University of Iowa coaching the linebackers. He told his players he might be nearing retirement.
They laughed at him. They knew better. He did too.
“I just can’t see myself doing anything else,” Reid said. “Football has certainly shaped my life, and every day I have a great appreciation for it.”
Reid’s never been short of energy. His son, Matt, recalls his father coaching football at UMass, but still finding time to coach Matt’s youth baseball team and his sister’s softball team.
“We had the most organized practices in the league,” said Matt Reid, an assistant baseball coach at Florida Gulf Coast.
When Steve Addazio took over at Boston College, he hired Jim Reid as his defensive coordinator, bringing Reid “home.” He was born about 15 miles north of the school’s Chestnut Hill campus.
He spent the first 19 years of his coaching career at UMass, moving up from being a graduate assistant in 1973, to the Minutemen’s defensive coordinator in 1978, and the program’s head coach in 1986.
His first coaching gig outside New England came at Richmond in 1992, when he served two seasons as the Spiders’ defensive coordinator. BC brought him back in 1994 to run its defense — his first stint with the Eagles — and Richmond named him its head coach in 1995.
He held that job until 2003, going 48-53-1, winning a pair of Atlantic 10 titles.
“That was really, really special,” Reid said. “And I loved City Stadium. I loved it. When we’d play a big I-AA game like William & Mary or JMU, we filled that place. And it was an exciting, exciting atmosphere. Richmond is a very special place.”
In fact, Reid still owns a cottage on the North River in Mathews County that he visits in the summer, in part, to lift, run and train for the upcoming season.
His health became more of a focus for Reid in 2008. After stints at Syracuse and Bucknell, and two seasons as the head coach at VMI, Reid took a job coaching the outside linebackers for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.
“I just remember him being this energetic older guy,” said Virginia co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga, who played inside linebacker for the Dolphins that year. “Never really had seen that before, an older guy being as energetic as him. Real positive coach. The players loved to play for him.”
But Reid had a major health scare in South Florida, collapsing after becoming dizzy during a run at the team’s practice facility. He underwent quintuple bypass surgery, he said.
“Luckily, it happened during an off week,” Reid joked. “I only missed one game and I was back at it.”
His family found the situation less laughable.
“It wasn’t scary for him. It was scary for all of us,” said Matt Reid, who was working at Army at the time. “My mother’s been telling him to slow down forever. He doesn’t listen.”
He didn’t then. Instead, he became the defensive coordinator at UVa for three seasons, spent three years at Iowa, and then joined the staff at BC in 2016.
Earlier this month, Matt Reid took a trip to Massachusetts to visit his family, and dropped by a Boston College practice.
“The first thing I see is my father screaming and yelling at some guy because he was offsides during a drill,” he said. “He’s got tremendous energy. He was sprinting onto the field to give his players high-fives after they made a play, and then he’d sprint back to the sideline.”
His players have come to love that style.
“He’s the toughest and most passionate coach I’ve ever had,” Karafa said. “He loves on his guys every chance he gets and he’s furious when things aren’t done right.”
This season, Addazio brought in a new defensive coordinator — Jim Sheridan — and asked Reid to take a demotion to defensive ends coach. To an outsider, it might seem like a sign that Reid is finally winding down.
“Don’t read too much into it,” Reid said.
