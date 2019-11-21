NORFOLK — With Virginia’s public mental hospitals in crisis, Gov. Ralph Northam has chosen a leader of a private, nonprofit health system as the state’s next commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services.
Alison Land, vice president of behavioral health services at Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare, will become commissioner in mid-December. That is the month before the General Assembly begins to grapple with legislative and budget solutions to overcrowding of state hospitals as the “bed of last resort” for involuntarily detained patients in psychiatric emergencies.
Land, 54, who has spent more than 20 years in behavioral health management here and her native Georgia, will fill a void created by the death of Dr. Hughes Melton on Aug. 2 after a fatal three-car wreck in Augusta County. Chief Deputy Commissioner Mira Signer has filled the job on an interim basis since Melton’s death and will return to her previous position.
“Choosing a new commissioner is not something we expected to have to do,” said Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Northam.
The commissioner will manage a complex system of state institutions for people with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, while attempting to shift state investments to community-based programs and care in partnership with local and regional behavioral health agencies and private providers.
The state has been forced to invest more money in state institutions that are operating near and in some cases beyond their operating capacity because of a surge in temporary detention orders. In 2014, lawmakers adopted legislation that requires the public hospitals to admit people who pose a danger to themselves or others and cannot find timely care elsewhere.
“We have to treat this as a crisis,” said Dr. Dan Carey, secretary of health and human resources. “It really is a crisis at state hospitals.”
State officials put part of the blame on private hospital systems that have taken a shrinking share of patients under temporary detention orders since the so-called “bed of last resort” law, although they still accept about three-quarters of people detained involuntarily for psychiatric treatment.
They hope that Land will help find a solution because of her background in private health care systems and former role as chairwoman of the behavioral health committee for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
“We’re really excited about Alison’s collaborative leadership style,” said Carey, a former cardiologist and executive at Centra Health in Lynchburg.
In an interview, Land said she knows the people with stakes in the system and fixing its flaws.
“It’s going to take building relationships and trust with some of the parties,” she said. “That’s been part of the issue.”
Julian Walker, vice president of communications at the hospital association, called Land’s hiring “an inspired choice” by the governor.
“Her experience with Sentara Healthcare as a health system leader focused on behavioral health will be an asset to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services as the agency continues the important work of system improvement to better meet the unique treatment needs of Virginians,” Walker said.
Sentara operates two inpatient behavioral health facilities at Norfolk General Hospital, as well as psychiatric units at hospitals in Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Harrisonburg. It operates outpatient programs in South Boston, Virginia Beach and Harrisonburg; a medical detoxification facility in South Boston; and a telepsychiatry center in Virginia Beach. It owns a managed care company, Optima, that serves people with behavioral health problems, including those covered by the state’s Medicaid program.
“She is just a wealth of knowledge about how to manage complex organizations,” Yarmosky said.
Land said she understands many of the issues facing public mental hospitals because private psychiatric facilities have the same challenges: increasingly violent patients who assault staff and other patients, and a shortage of doctors and direct-care staff to handle a rising volume of people with behavioral health problems.
“There are going to be solutions we will find together,” she said.
The challenges became clearer in a report the Office of the State Inspector General released Monday. It found in unannounced inspections at state mental hospitals over almost two years that many institutions don’t have policies limiting mandatory overtime for nurses and other direct care staff.
The report also finds that a number of hospitals — including Central State Hospital near Petersburg and Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg — had shifts that were not properly staffed, and some were not able to provide logs documenting shift staffing. It also found inadequate cross-training of hospital staff .
The department pushed back against some of the report’s findings and recommendations, but Carey said generally they reflect the pressures building on a hospital system that is operating at more than 96% of its capacity.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the Joint Subcommittee to Study Mental Health Services in the 21st Century, said he hopes that bringing someone from outside the state system with private experience will help bring the competing interests together on a solution.
“All you can do is be an optimist at this point,” Deeds said.
