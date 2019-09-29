Patriots 16, Bills 10

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins forced Buffalo’s fourth turnover by intercepting backup Matt Barkley’s pass with 1:27 remaining to seal the win.

J.C. Jackson had two interceptions and blocked a punt, which was returned 11 yards by Matthew Slater for a touchdown. Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard run in a defensive slugfest between previously unbeaten AFC East rivals.

New England is off to its first 4-0 start since 2015, and fifth time during Bill Belichick’s 20 seasons as coach.

The Bills (3-1) now face questions at quarterback. Barkley took over after starter Josh Allen sustained a head injury when he was brought down by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jonathan Jones in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Though Tom Brady didn’t play much of a factor, he upped his career record to 31-3 against Buffalo — extending the NFL career mark for most victories by a quarterback against one opponent.

New England 13 0 3 0 — 16

Buffalo 0 3 7 0 — 10

First Quarter

NE—Bolden 4 run (kick failed), 7:35.

NE—Slater 11 blocked punt return (Gostkowski kick), 6:22.

Second Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 46, 1:55.

Third Quarter

Buf—Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 10:37.

NE—FG Gostkowski 23, :58.

A—70,317.

NE Buf

First downs 11 23

Total Net Yards 224 375

Rushes-yards 23-74 22-135

Passing 150 240

Punt Returns 0-0 6-46

Kickoff Returns 2-43 2-71

Interceptions Ret. 4-50 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 18-39-1 22-44-4

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 5-40

Punts 9-48.1 6-30.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0

Penalties-Yards 8-58 8-76

Time of Possession 27:20 32:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New England, Michel 17-63, Dorsett 1-9, Bolden 1-4, J.White 1-1, Brady 3-(minus 3). Buffalo, Gore 17-109, Allen 5-26.

PASSING—New England, Brady 18-39-1-150. Buffalo, Allen 13-28-3-153, Barkley 9-16-1-127.

RECEIVING—New England, J.White 8-57, Edelman 4-30, Gordon 3-46, Dorsett 2-10, Burkhead 1-7. Buffalo, Beasley 7-75, Brown 5-69, Yeldon 4-68, Knox 3-58, Z.Jones 2-4, A.Roberts 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Buffalo, Hauschka 49.

Load comments