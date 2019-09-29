Patriots 16, Bills 10
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins forced Buffalo’s fourth turnover by intercepting backup Matt Barkley’s pass with 1:27 remaining to seal the win.
J.C. Jackson had two interceptions and blocked a punt, which was returned 11 yards by Matthew Slater for a touchdown. Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard run in a defensive slugfest between previously unbeaten AFC East rivals.
New England is off to its first 4-0 start since 2015, and fifth time during Bill Belichick’s 20 seasons as coach.
The Bills (3-1) now face questions at quarterback. Barkley took over after starter Josh Allen sustained a head injury when he was brought down by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jonathan Jones in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Though Tom Brady didn’t play much of a factor, he upped his career record to 31-3 against Buffalo — extending the NFL career mark for most victories by a quarterback against one opponent.
New England 13 0 3 0 — 16
Buffalo 0 3 7 0 — 10
First Quarter
NE—Bolden 4 run (kick failed), 7:35.
NE—Slater 11 blocked punt return (Gostkowski kick), 6:22.
Second Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 46, 1:55.
Third Quarter
Buf—Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 10:37.
NE—FG Gostkowski 23, :58.
A—70,317.
NE Buf
First downs 11 23
Total Net Yards 224 375
Rushes-yards 23-74 22-135
Passing 150 240
Punt Returns 0-0 6-46
Kickoff Returns 2-43 2-71
Interceptions Ret. 4-50 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-39-1 22-44-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 5-40
Punts 9-48.1 6-30.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-58 8-76
Time of Possession 27:20 32:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New England, Michel 17-63, Dorsett 1-9, Bolden 1-4, J.White 1-1, Brady 3-(minus 3). Buffalo, Gore 17-109, Allen 5-26.
PASSING—New England, Brady 18-39-1-150. Buffalo, Allen 13-28-3-153, Barkley 9-16-1-127.
RECEIVING—New England, J.White 8-57, Edelman 4-30, Gordon 3-46, Dorsett 2-10, Burkhead 1-7. Buffalo, Beasley 7-75, Brown 5-69, Yeldon 4-68, Knox 3-58, Z.Jones 2-4, A.Roberts 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Buffalo, Hauschka 49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.