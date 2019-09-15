Bills 28, Giants 14

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The best young quarterback playing in New York these days might be the guy in the not so highfaluting city: Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

The somewhat-maligned Allen ran for a TD, threw for another, and the Bills finished their claim on the bragging rights of New York with a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Allen, who finished 19 of 30 for 253 yards and no picks, has the Bills off to their first 2-0 start in five years by posting wins over the Jets and Giants.

The Bills buckled down on defense after allowing Saquon Barkley to run 27 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive.

Barkley ran for 107 yards, and Eli Manning threw a fourth-quarter TD pass to TJ Jones to get New York within a touchdown. However, the Bills responded as Frank Gore iced the game with a 1-yard plunge with 5:53 to play.

Buffalo 7 14 0 7 — 28

New York 7 0 0 7 — 14

First Quarter

NYG—S.Barkley 27 run (Rosas kick), 12:36.

Buf—Allen 6 run (Hauschka kick), 3:43.

Second Quarter

Buf—Singletary 14 run (Hauschka kick), 13:24.

Buf—McKenzie 14 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:30.

Fourth Quarter

NYG—T.Jones 4 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:56.

Buf—Gore 1 run (Hauschka kick), 5:53.

A—74,569.

Buf NYG

First downs 24 21

Total Net Yards 388 370

Rushes-yards 34-151 20-129

Passing 237 241

Punt Returns 2-6 3-75

Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-40

Interceptions Ret. 2-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 19-30-0 26-45-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 1-9

Punts 7-46.4 5-48.4

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 9-65 7-40

Time of Possession 32:38 27:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Gore 19-68, Singletary 6-57, Allen 7-21, McKenzie 1-4, DiMarco 1-1. New York, S.Barkley 18-107, Fowler 1-20, Manning 1-2.

PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 19-30-0-253. New York, Manning 26-45-2-250.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Brown 7-72, Beasley 4-83, McKenzie 2-40, Gore 2-15, Knox 1-18, Z.Jones 1-14, L.Smith 1-8, DiMarco 1-3. New York, Engram 6-48, Fowler 5-51, T.Jones 3-38, Latimer 3-30, S.Barkley 3-28, Core 3-28, R.Shepard 2-19, Ellison 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Rosas 48.

