Jets 34, Raiders 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Jets’ first three-game winning streak in over two years.

Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD and the rest of the Jets defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Raiders (6-5) came into a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak with an eye on a possible AFC West first-place showdown at Kansas City next week. Instead, they got outplayed by a suddenly resurgent Jets (4-7) team.

Darnold was 20 of 29 for 315 yards — the fourth 300-yard game of his career.

Oakland 3 0 0 0 — 3

New York 3 10 21 0 — 34

First Quarter

Oak—FG Carlson 48, 9:56.

NYJ—FG Ficken 24, 5:02.

Second Quarter

NYJ—Darnold 4 run (Ficken kick), 10:44.

NYJ—FG Ficken 35, 3:12.

Third Quarter

NYJ—Griffin 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 12:58.

NYJ—R.Anderson 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 6:39.

NYJ—Poole 15 interception return (Ficken kick), 6:25.

A—78,523.

Oak NYJ

First downs 10 21

Total Net Yards 208 401

Rushes-yards 22-68 30-88

Passing 140 313

Punt Returns 2-14 1-26

Kickoff Returns 4-70 1-19

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-15

Comp-Att-Int 19-34-1 20-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-2

Punts 7-45.0 4-47.5

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-37

Time of Possession 28:30 31:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Oakland, Jacobs 10-34, Washington 6-19, Carr 1-11, Richard 2-4, Ingold 1-0, Glennon 2-0. New York, Bell 12-49, Darnold 4-16, Powell 5-15, Jo.Adams 4-6, Montgomery 5-2.

PASSING—Oakland, Carr 15-27-1-127, Glennon 4-7-0-20. New York, Darnold 20-29-0-315.

RECEIVING—Oakland, Richard 6-47, Waller 3-41, Renfrow 3-31, T.Williams 2-18, Jones 2-5, Moreau 1-3, Jacobs 1-2, Washington 1-0. New York, Bell 5-59, R.Anderson 4-86, Griffin 3-13, Thomas 2-22, Crowder 2-18, Berrios 1-69, Smith 1-22, Montgomery 1-21, Powell 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oakland, Carlson 43. New York, Ficken 48.

Load comments