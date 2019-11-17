Bills 37, Dolphins 20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Buffalo complete a season sweep of Miami.

Allen’s TD tosses covered 40 and 9 yards to John Brown, and 23 yards to Dawson Knox. Allen also scored on an 8-yard run, and he had a 36-yard run to set up a field goal.

The victory gave the Bills (7-3) their best 10-game record since 1999.

Miami (2-8) lost to Buffalo for the fourth time in the past five meetings.

Allen went 21 for 33 for 256 yards without a sack or turnover, and his passer rating of 117.7 was a career high. He extended his streak of passes without an interception to 163.

Buffalo 6 17 7 7 — 37

Miami 0 14 0 6 — 20

First Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 51, 12:04.

Buf—FG Hauschka 34, 4:29.

Second Quarter

Buf—Brown 40 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 13:09.

Buf—FG Hauschka 21, 7:41.

Mia—Ballage 3 run (Sanders kick), 3:39.

Buf—Knox 23 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 1:23.

Mia—Grant 101 kickoff return (Sanders kick), 1:09.

Third Quarter

Buf—Allen 8 run (Hauschka kick), 6:55.

Fourth Quarter

Mia—Grant 7 run (pass failed), 14:35.

Buf—Brown 9 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 10:38.

A—64,187.

Buf Mia

First downs 22 19

Total Net Yards 424 303

Rushes-yards 34-168 13-23

Passing 256 280

Punt Returns 3-21 0-0

Kickoff Returns 1-44 5-198

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 21-33-0 32-45-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 7-43

Punts 5-43.6 6-43.7

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 5-50 6-44

Time of Possession 30:09 29:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Singletary 15-75, Allen 7-56, Gore 11-27, McKenzie 1-10. Miami, Ballage 9-9, Laird 1-7, Grant 1-7, Gaskin 1-0, Fitzpatrick 1-0.

PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 21-33-0-256. Miami, Fitzpatrick 32-45-0-323.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Brown 9-137, Beasley 4-38, McKenzie 3-21, Knox 2-32, Gore 1-18, Kroft 1-6, Singletary 1-4. Miami, D.Parker 7-135, Laird 6-51, Ballage 5-8, Hurns 4-53, Gesicki 4-18, Grant 3-32, Wilson 3-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Load comments