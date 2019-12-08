Broncos 38, Texans 24

HOUSTON — Rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team.

Lock, who made his NFL debut in a win over the Chargers last week, threw for 235 yards with three TDs in the first half. It was the most yards passing in a first half by the Broncos since Peyton Manning had 282 in Week 5 of 2014.

The Broncos (5-8) scored on their first five possessions to build a 38-3 lead early in the third quarter. They scored more than 24 points for the first time since Oct. 19, 2018.

Deshaun Watson threw for 292 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions .

Denver 14 17 7 0 — 38

Houston 0 3 7 14 — 24

First Quarter

Den—Fant 14 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 7:27.

Den—Jackson 70 fumble return (McManus kick), 3:33.

Second Quarter

Den—Heuerman 8 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 11:24.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 54, 8:49.

Den—FG McManus 36, 3:04.

Den—Freeman 3 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :37.

Third Quarter

Den—Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 9:15.

Hou—Hopkins 43 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:36.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—D.Watson 6 run (Fairbairn kick), 13:34.

Hou—D.Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :25.

A—71,769.

Den Hou

First downs 22 26

Total Net Yards 391 414

Rushes-yards 27-90 22-134

Passing 301 280

Punt Returns 1-2 1-8

Kickoff Returns 1-33 1-26

Interceptions Ret. 2-15 1-26

Comp-Att-Int 22-27-1 28-50-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-12

Punts 2-43.0 2-37.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 7-50 9-44

Time of Possession 31:25 28:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 16-51, Freeman 8-24, Lock 3-15. Houston, Hyde 14-73, Watson 6-44, Hopkins 1-12, D.Johnson 1-5.

PASSING—Denver, Lock 22-27-1-309. Houston, Watson 28-50-2-292.

RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 5-34, Fant 4-113, Patrick 2-50, Hamilton 2-36, Booker 2-24, Freeman 2-8, Lindsay 2-4, Beck 1-29, Heuerman 1-8, Fumagalli 1-3. Houston, Hopkins 7-120, D.Johnson 6-40, Coutee 5-68, Akins 4-49, Stills 2-8, Hyde 2-5, Fells 2-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

