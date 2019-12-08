Broncos 38, Texans 24
HOUSTON — Rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team.
Lock, who made his NFL debut in a win over the Chargers last week, threw for 235 yards with three TDs in the first half. It was the most yards passing in a first half by the Broncos since Peyton Manning had 282 in Week 5 of 2014.
The Broncos (5-8) scored on their first five possessions to build a 38-3 lead early in the third quarter. They scored more than 24 points for the first time since Oct. 19, 2018.
Deshaun Watson threw for 292 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions .
Denver 14 17 7 0 — 38
Houston 0 3 7 14 — 24
First Quarter
Den—Fant 14 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 7:27.
Den—Jackson 70 fumble return (McManus kick), 3:33.
Second Quarter
Den—Heuerman 8 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 11:24.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 54, 8:49.
Den—FG McManus 36, 3:04.
Den—Freeman 3 pass from Lock (McManus kick), :37.
Third Quarter
Den—Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 9:15.
Hou—Hopkins 43 pass from D.Watson (Fairbairn kick), 7:36.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—D.Watson 6 run (Fairbairn kick), 13:34.
Hou—D.Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :25.
A—71,769.
Den Hou
First downs 22 26
Total Net Yards 391 414
Rushes-yards 27-90 22-134
Passing 301 280
Punt Returns 1-2 1-8
Kickoff Returns 1-33 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 2-15 1-26
Comp-Att-Int 22-27-1 28-50-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-12
Punts 2-43.0 2-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-50 9-44
Time of Possession 31:25 28:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 16-51, Freeman 8-24, Lock 3-15. Houston, Hyde 14-73, Watson 6-44, Hopkins 1-12, D.Johnson 1-5.
PASSING—Denver, Lock 22-27-1-309. Houston, Watson 28-50-2-292.
RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 5-34, Fant 4-113, Patrick 2-50, Hamilton 2-36, Booker 2-24, Freeman 2-8, Lindsay 2-4, Beck 1-29, Heuerman 1-8, Fumagalli 1-3. Houston, Hopkins 7-120, D.Johnson 6-40, Coutee 5-68, Akins 4-49, Stills 2-8, Hyde 2-5, Fells 2-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.