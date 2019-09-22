Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw two TD passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score, and the Cowboys pulled out of a first-half funk as huge favorites.
One of Prescott’s TD tosses to Cooper came before halftime, but the Dolphins had a great chance to lead at the break as 22-point underdogs. Kenyan Drake fumbled on first down from the Dallas 7-yard line in the final minute of the second quarter. DeMarcus Lawrence recovered to preserve a 10-6 lead.
Josh Rosen was 18 of 29 for 200 yards without a touchdown or interception in his first start for Miami
Prescott fueled the first Dallas team in 41 years to win its first two games while rolling up at least 400 yards and at least 30 points each time. The Cowboys are 3-0 for the first time since 2008.
Ezekiel Elliott had his second straight 100-yard game, and rookie Tony Pollard had his first (103), clinching it on a 16-yard run for his first TD.
Miami 3 3 0 0 — 6
Dallas 10 0 14 7 — 31
First Quarter
Dal—FG Maher 28, 10:27.
Dal—Cooper 5 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:57.
Mia—FG Sanders 22, :53.
Second Quarter
Mia—FG Sanders 33, 5:48.
Third Quarter
Dal—Cooper 19 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:28.
Dal—Prescott 8 run (Maher kick), 3:30.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—Pollard 16 run (Maher kick), 3:45.
A—90,127.
Mia Dal
First downs 17 28
Total Net Yards 283 476
Rushes-yards 24-72 34-235
Passing 211 241
Punt Returns 2-1 1-13
Kickoff Returns 1-26 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-21 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-41-0 19-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 1-5
Punts 5-43.8 3-44.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 8-100
Time of Possession 29:04 30:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Miami, Drake 13-44, Rosen 3-13, Ballage 7-11, Grant 1-4. Dallas, Elliott 19-125, Pollard 13-103, Prescott 2-7.
PASSING—Miami, Rosen 18-39-0-200, Fitzpatrick 2-2-0-29. Dallas, Prescott 19-32-1-246.
RECEIVING—Miami, P.Williams 4-68, Grant 4-27, D.Parker 3-56, Drake 3-34, Gesicki 3-9, O’Leary 1-19, Ballage 1-10, Hurns 1-6. Dallas, Cooper 6-88, Witten 3-54, Pollard 3-25, D.Smith 2-39, Cobb 2-23, Elliott 2-14, Jarwin 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Miami, Sanders 47. Dallas, Maher 55.
