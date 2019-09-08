Chiefs 40, Jaguars 26
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
Despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill early to a shoulder injury, Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Chiefs over Jacksonville.
Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles broke his left clavicle in the first quarter after releasing a 35-yard TD pass to DJ Chark .
Rookie QB Gardner Minshew went 22 of 25 for 275 yards, with two TDs and an interception.
Sammy Watkins had nine receptions for a career-high 198 yards and three TDs for the Chiefs. He slipped through the middle for a 68-yard score on the third play and added a 49-yard TD catch late in the opening quarter. He had a short TD in the fourth quarter.
Kansas City 17 6 7 10 — 40
Jacksonville 7 6 0 13 — 26
First Quarter
KC—Watkins 68 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:24.
KC—FG Butker 28, 8:57.
Jac—Chark 35 pass from Foles (Lambo kick), 5:23.
KC—Watkins 49 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:36.
Second Quarter
Jac—FG Lambo 37, 11:36.
KC—FG Butker 25, 7:56.
Jac—FG Lambo 23, 4:22.
KC—FG Butker 46, :24.
Third Quarter
KC—Dam.Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 2:25.
Fourth Quarter
KC—Watkins 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:56.
Jac—Westbrook 15 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 7:32.
KC—FG Butker 35, 3:33.
Jac—Conley 21 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 1:55.
A—60,157.
KC Jac
First downs 24 18
Total Net Yards 491 428
Rushes-yards 26-113 16-81
Passing 378 347
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-45 2-38
Interceptions Ret. 1-5 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-34-0 27-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-3
Punts 1-51.0 2-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-55 10-71
Time of Possession 31:15 28:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, McCoy 10-81, Dam.Williams 13-26, Hill 1-5, Mahomes 1-2, Moore 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Fournette 13-66, Armstead 1-7, Minshew 1-6, Westbrook 1-2.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 25-33-0-378, Moore 0-1-0-0. Jacksonville, Foles 5-8-0-75, Minshew 22-25-1-275.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Watkins 9-198, Dam.Williams 6-39, Kelce 3-88, Hill 2-16, Sherman 1-15, McCoy 1-12, Bell 1-7, Thompson 1-3, D.Robinson 1-0. Jacksonville, Conley 6-97, Westbrook 5-30, Chark 4-146, O’Shaughnessy 4-32, Fournette 4-28, Swaim 4-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.