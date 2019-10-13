Panthers 37, Bucs 26
LONDON — Christian McCaffrey scored two touchdowns and Carolina (4-2) turned five interceptions by Jameis Winston into 17 points to give the Panthers their fourth straight victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4).
The Panthers took advantage of Tampa Bay’s banged-up line that forced the Bucs to use backups Earl Watford and Josh Wells on the right side to harass Winston all day.
They hit him to help force two of the interceptions and forced fumbles on successive plays late in the second quarter, including a strip sack that resulted in a lost fumble.
James Bradberry intercepted Winston on the first play from scrimmage to set up a field goal to set the tone for the game.
Bradberry capped it with one in the end zone on Tampa’s final play from scrimmage.
Carolina 10 7 10 10 — 37
Tampa Bay 0 7 3 16 — 26
First Quarter
Car—FG Slye 49, 13:20.
Car—McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 1:05.
Second Quarter
TB—R.Jones 5 run (Gay kick), 12:43.
Car—McCaffrey 25 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 7:32.
Third Quarter
Car—FG Slye 46, 8:21.
Car—Samuel 8 run (Slye kick), 8:05.
TB—FG Gay 54, 5:27.
Fourth Quarter
Car—Samuel 13 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 14:55.
TB—Brate 10 pass from Winston (Evans pass from Winston), 12:51.
Car—FG Slye 29, 7:56.
TB—Ogunbowale 3 run (Winston run), 4:47.
A—60,087.
Car TB
First downs 17 23
Total Net Yards 268 407
Rushes-yards 29-59 14-42
Passing 209 365
Punt Returns 1-10 6-12
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 5-58 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-32-0 30-54-5
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 7-35
Punts 7-50.0 6-44.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-Yards 3-30 9-70
Time of Possession 31:10 28:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Carolina, McCaffrey 22-31, Moore 1-13, Samuel 1-8, Armah 2-4, K.Allen 3-3. Tampa Bay, Barber 8-28, R.Jones 4-10, Ogunbowale 1-3, Winston 1-1.
PASSING—Carolina, K.Allen 20-32-0-227. Tampa Bay, Winston 30-54-5-400.
RECEIVING—Carolina, Moore 7-73, Samuel 4-70, Olsen 4-52, McCaffrey 4-26, Wright 1-6. Tampa Bay, Godwin 10-151, Evans 9-96, S.Miller 3-39, Ogunbowale 3-22, Brate 2-47, Howard 2-35, Wilson 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Carolina, Slye 60, Slye 41.
