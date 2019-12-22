Saints 38, Titans 28
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Brees threw for 279 yards and three TDs and Alvin Kamara ran for two TDs as New Orleans kept its chase of the NFC’s No. 1 seed alive by rallying from a 14-point deficit to beat Tennessee on Sunday.
The Saints (12-3) scored 24 straight points to keep alive their chance at a first-round playoff bye . Michael Thomas finished with 12 catches for 136 yards and a 2-yard TD that gave the Saints a 38-28 lead with 2:10 left.
Ryan Tannehill threw three TD passes for the Titans (8-7), who led 14-0 early on. Tajae Sharpe caught two TDs, the last with 7:27 left pulling Tennessee within 31-28.
The Titans played without Derrick Henry (hamstring), the NFL’s second-leading rusher entering Sunday.
New Orleans 0 10 21 7 — 38
Tennessee 14 0 7 7 — 28
First Quarter
Ten—J.Smith 41 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 7:55.
Ten—A.Brown 49 run (Joseph kick), 4:50.
Second Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 47, 13:36.
NO—Cook 61 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:23.
Third Quarter
NO—Kamara 40 run (Lutz kick), 14:00.
NO—Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 7:08.
Ten—Sharpe 36 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 4:25.
NO—Cook 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:18.
Fourth Quarter
Ten—Sharpe 7 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 7:27.
NO—Thomas 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:10.
A—66,756.
NO Ten
First downs 23 17
Total Net Yards 377 397
Rushes-yards 23-102 26-149
Passing 275 248
Punt Returns 4-21 3-37
Kickoff Returns 5-162 4-83
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-40-0 17-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-24 5-24
Punts 5-48.8 7-42.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 11-70 6-56
Time of Possession 31:04 28:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Orleans, Kamara 11-80, Murray 7-14, T.Hill 2-11, Brees 3-(minus 3). Tennessee, Lewis 15-68, A.Brown 1-49, Dawkins 9-24, Tannehill 1-8.
PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 27-38-0-279, T.Hill 1-2-0-20. Tennessee, Tannehill 17-27-0-272.
RECEIVING—New Orleans, Thomas 12-136, Kamara 6-30, Cook 3-84, T.Hill 2-21, Murray 2-11, Smith 1-13, Hogan 1-4, Harris 1-0. Tennessee, Sharpe 5-69, J.Smith 3-63, C.Davis 3-40, Raymond 2-32, Pruitt 2-15, A.Brown 1-34, Lewis 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
