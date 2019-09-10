OAKLAND, Calif. — The night started with Oakland Raiders fans derisively chanting at former disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown and ended with coach Jon Gruden celebrating a victory in the Black Hole.
The saga that consumed the football world for days didn’t hamper the Raiders a bit.
Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive of the season, rookie Josh Jacobs ran for two scores and the Raiders responded to a tumultuous week surrounding Brown by beating the Denver Broncos 24-16 on Monday night.
“Get over it, man. It’s over,” Gruden said. “We were good this preseason without him. We were fine without him. We wish him the best. We gave it a shot. Now New England gets their turn. Good luck to them. I can’t deal with it anymore.”
The Raiders (1-0) took out any frustration with a convincing win over the AFC West rival Broncos (0-1). The offensive line cleared holes for Jacobs and protected Carr, and the defense harassed Joe Flacco into three sacks and kept Denver out of the end zone until 2:15 remained in the game.
The win spoiled the Denver debuts for Flacco and coach Vic Fangio and ended the NFL’s longest opening weekend winning streak at seven games.
LATE MONDAY
Saints 30, Texans 28
NEW ORLEANS — Wil Lutz made a 58-yard field goal as time expired, and the Saints beat the Houston Texans in a game that had three scoring plays in the final minute.
Deshaun Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to ex-Saints receiver Kenny Stills to give the Texans the lead with 37 seconds left.
Drew Brees then capped a 370-yard, two-touchdown performance by completing three passes in quick succession. New Orleans used its final timeout until just 2 seconds remained and set up Lutz’s career-long kick.
NOTES
Browns WR intends to keep wearing watch
BEREA, Ohio — Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr said Tuesday that he intends to keep wearing the expensive watch he had on during Sunday’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
The showy wide receiver believes the league has made an issue out of his jewelry only because it’s him.
“If anybody else would’ve worn the watch, or if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn’t have been no problem,” Beckham said.
Jets sign kicker Ficken, waive Vedvik
NEW YORK — The New York on Tuesday signed Sam Ficken, their fourth kicker since July, on Tuesday to try to solve their ongoing kicking woes.
The team also announced it waived Kaare Vedvik after he missed an extra point and a 45-yard field-goal attempt in the Jets’ 17-16 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Jets DL Shepherd suspended 6 games
NEW YORK — New York Jets defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd was suspended six games Tuesday by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Shepherd will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Oct. 28, following New York’s game at Jacksonville.
Shepherd was inactive for the Jets’ season opener against Buffalo on Sunday.
Source: Jets acquire WR from Patriots
NEW YORK — The New York Jets acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the New England Patriots for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick on Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Steelers FB dealing with knee issue
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without fullback and special teams captain Rosie Nix for Sunday’s visit by Seattle.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Nix is dealing with a knee injury sustained in a 33-3 loss to New England in the opener. Safety Sean Davis (ankle) could return to face the Seahawks after sitting out Week 1.
